Parallel Advisors LLC Has $4.95 Million Stock Position in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Free Report) by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 28,620 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 1,694 shares during the quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $4,950,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arden Trust Co increased its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 2.8% during the first quarter. Arden Trust Co now owns 1,973 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $377,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Armbruster Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 2.3% during the second quarter. Armbruster Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,500 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $432,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC increased its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 3.3% during the second quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 1,796 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $311,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 7,528 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,309,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Peddock Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 0.6% during the second quarter. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC now owns 10,040 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,736,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. 58.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

International Business Machines Stock Performance

Shares of IBM opened at $214.79 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $197.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.67 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.12. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $192.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $183.39. International Business Machines Co. has a 52-week low of $135.87 and a 52-week high of $216.09.

International Business Machines Dividend Announcement

International Business Machines ( NYSE:IBM Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The technology company reported $2.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.16 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $15.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.62 billion. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 40.59% and a net margin of 13.52%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.18 EPS. Research analysts forecast that International Business Machines Co. will post 10.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 9th were given a dividend of $1.67 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 9th. This represents a $6.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.11%. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 75.65%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on IBM shares. Hsbc Global Res upgraded International Business Machines to a “moderate sell” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on International Business Machines from $190.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on International Business Machines from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. StockNews.com raised International Business Machines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 19th. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on International Business Machines from $215.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, International Business Machines has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $188.60.

International Business Machines Company Profile

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing segments. The Software segment offers a hybrid cloud and AI platforms that allows clients to realize their digital and AI transformations across the applications, data, and environments in which they operate.

Featured Stories

