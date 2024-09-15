Parallel Advisors LLC Raises Stock Position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 19.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 108,180 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,370 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $3,027,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of PFE. SYM FINANCIAL Corp purchased a new stake in Pfizer in the second quarter worth about $227,000. Hardin Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pfizer during the second quarter valued at approximately $255,000. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC grew its stake in Pfizer by 7.1% in the second quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 135,558 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,793,000 after purchasing an additional 9,018 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in Pfizer by 3.3% in the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 14,923,545 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $417,561,000 after purchasing an additional 470,003 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Valley Wealth Managers Inc. lifted its position in Pfizer by 17.9% during the second quarter. Valley Wealth Managers Inc. now owns 649,809 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $18,182,000 after buying an additional 98,802 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.36% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:PFE opened at $29.27 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $165.86 billion, a PE ratio of -487.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.12. Pfizer Inc. has a 12 month low of $25.20 and a 12 month high of $34.42.

Pfizer ( NYSE:PFE Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.14. Pfizer had a positive return on equity of 8.42% and a negative net margin of 4.66%. The company had revenue of $13.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.96 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.67 earnings per share. Pfizer’s revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 26th were paid a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 26th. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -2,799.53%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on PFE. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Pfizer from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded shares of Pfizer from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $28.00 to $34.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Barclays upped their price target on Pfizer from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. UBS Group boosted their target price on Pfizer from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Daiwa America upgraded Pfizer from a “moderate buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Pfizer has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.54.

About Pfizer

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, Zavzpret, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Abrysvo, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

