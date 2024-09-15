Parallel Advisors LLC Sells 1,323 Shares of Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB)

Parallel Advisors LLC lowered its position in Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB – Free Report) by 6.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 20,754 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,323 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Airbnb were worth $3,147,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp acquired a new position in Airbnb in the first quarter valued at $7,628,000. Rafferty Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Airbnb by 18.4% during the 4th quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 144,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,720,000 after purchasing an additional 22,551 shares in the last quarter. SteelPeak Wealth LLC grew its stake in Airbnb by 17.2% during the first quarter. SteelPeak Wealth LLC now owns 6,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,107,000 after purchasing an additional 985 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Airbnb by 20.6% in the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 488,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,644,000 after purchasing an additional 83,383 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department lifted its stake in Airbnb by 35.8% in the fourth quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 143,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,503,000 after buying an additional 37,785 shares during the period. 80.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently commented on ABNB shares. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $155.00 price objective on shares of Airbnb in a research report on Monday, August 26th. Argus cut shares of Airbnb from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Airbnb in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. B. Riley reduced their target price on Airbnb from $150.00 to $140.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Airbnb from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $133.45.

In related news, CTO Aristotle N. Balogh sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.94, for a total transaction of $71,364.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 198,244 shares in the company, valued at $23,579,141.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, CTO Aristotle N. Balogh sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.94, for a total value of $71,364.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 198,244 shares in the company, valued at $23,579,141.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Brian Chesky sold 115,385 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.11, for a total value of $17,205,057.35. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 13,798,917 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,057,556,513.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 449,932 shares of company stock worth $67,352,949 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 27.83% of the company’s stock.

Airbnb stock opened at $117.75 on Friday. Airbnb, Inc. has a 52 week low of $110.38 and a 52 week high of $170.10. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $128.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $145.79. The stock has a market cap of $75.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $2.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.74 billion. Airbnb had a return on equity of 34.74% and a net margin of 46.11%. The business’s revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.98 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Airbnb, Inc. will post 4.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, and vacation homes.

