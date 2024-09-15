Parallel Advisors LLC Sells 1,502 Shares of The Toro Company (NYSE:TTC)

Parallel Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of The Toro Company (NYSE:TTC – Free Report) by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 41,891 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,502 shares during the quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Toro were worth $3,917,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TTC. UMB Bank n.a. raised its position in shares of Toro by 1,204.8% during the first quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. Rise Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Toro by 2,057.1% during the 1st quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares during the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Toro during the 4th quarter valued at about $66,000. Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Toro by 522.6% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 716 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 601 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Toro in the first quarter worth about $66,000. 87.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Toro news, CEO Richard M. Olson sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.19, for a total transaction of $1,903,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 17,913 shares in the company, valued at $1,705,138.47. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.62% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Toro stock opened at $83.65 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $8.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.06 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.94. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $90.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $89.60. The Toro Company has a one year low of $77.15 and a one year high of $102.00.

Toro (NYSE:TTC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 5th. The company reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.23 by ($0.05). Toro had a return on equity of 25.94% and a net margin of 8.89%. The firm had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.26 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.95 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that The Toro Company will post 4.16 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on TTC shares. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Toro from $102.00 to $92.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 6th. StockNews.com raised shares of Toro from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 9th. Northland Securities reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $100.00 price target on shares of Toro in a research note on Friday, September 6th. Finally, DA Davidson dropped their price objective on shares of Toro from $103.00 to $88.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Toro has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $93.33.

The Toro Company designs, manufactures, markets, and sells professional turf maintenance equipment and services. It operates through two segments: Professional and Residential. The Professional segment offers turf and landscape equipment products, including sports fields and grounds mowing and maintenance equipment, golf course mowing and maintenance equipment, landscape contractor mowing equipment, landscape creation and renovation equipment, and other maintenance equipment; rental, specialty, and underground construction equipment, such as horizontal directional drills, walk and ride trenchers, stand-on skid steers, vacuum excavators, stump grinders, turf renovation products, asset locators, pipe rehabilitation solutions, materials handling equipment, and other after-market tools; and snow and ice management equipment, such as snowplows, as well as stand-on snow and ice removal equipment, such as snowplow, snow brush, and snow thrower attachments, salt and sand spreaders, and related parts and accessories for light and medium duty trucks, utility task vehicles, skid steers, and front-end loaders.

