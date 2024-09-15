Parallel Advisors LLC Sells 2,718 Shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Parallel Advisors LLC lessened its stake in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) by 3.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 82,363 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 2,718 shares during the quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $2,551,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Intel during the 4th quarter valued at $2,424,202,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Intel by 543.5% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 37,384,507 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,878,572,000 after acquiring an additional 31,575,084 shares during the period. Capital International Investors lifted its holdings in Intel by 16.0% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 112,093,582 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $4,951,174,000 after purchasing an additional 15,475,631 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in Intel by 60.5% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 34,591,800 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,071,308,000 after purchasing an additional 13,035,566 shares during the period. Finally, Davis Selected Advisers increased its stake in shares of Intel by 86.2% in the second quarter. Davis Selected Advisers now owns 12,642,316 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $391,533,000 after purchasing an additional 5,851,098 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.53% of the company’s stock.

Get Intel alerts:

Intel Stock Up 1.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ INTC opened at $19.66 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $84.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.48 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.24. Intel Co. has a one year low of $18.51 and a one year high of $51.28. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $31.68.

Intel Dividend Announcement

Intel ( NASDAQ:INTC Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The chip maker reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $12.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.92 billion. Intel had a net margin of 1.77% and a return on equity of 1.78%. Intel’s revenue for the quarter was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.05) EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Intel Co. will post -0.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 7th were paid a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 7th. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.08%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently commented on INTC. StockNews.com cut shares of Intel from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Intel from $38.00 to $27.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Benchmark lowered Intel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Roth Mkm cut their target price on Intel from $35.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Intel from $35.00 to $26.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-four have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Intel presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.04.

Get Our Latest Report on Intel

Insider Activity at Intel

In related news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger acquired 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 5th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $20.16 per share, for a total transaction of $252,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 37,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $765,576. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Intel Profile

(Free Report)

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products and services worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, and Intel Foundry Services segments. The company's products portfolio comprises central processing units and chipsets, system-on-chips (SoCs), and multichip packages; mobile and desktop processors; hardware products comprising graphics processing units (GPUs), domain-specific accelerators, and field programmable gate arrays (FPGAs); and memory and storage, connectivity and networking, and other semiconductor products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Intel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.