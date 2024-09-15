Parallel Advisors LLC Sells 4,077 Shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE)

Parallel Advisors LLC reduced its position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE – Free Report) by 2.4% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 163,136 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,077 shares during the quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF were worth $4,333,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Johnson Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 255.6% during the fourth quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 754 shares during the period. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC boosted its stake in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 359.1% in the second quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 1,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 1,106 shares in the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 4,912.9% during the first quarter. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,523 shares during the period. Finally, Tradewinds Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 214.3% during the first quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 3,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 2,137 shares during the period.

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:SCHE opened at $27.03 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $9.10 billion, a PE ratio of 12.56 and a beta of 0.83. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $26.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $26.22. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $22.88 and a fifty-two week high of $27.78.

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF Profile

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE All-Emerging Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of large and mid capitalization companies in emerging market countries. The Index defines the large and mid capitalization universe as approximately the top 90% of the eligible universe.

