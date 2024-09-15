Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARAA) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.05

Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARAA – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, August 1st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 16th will be given a dividend of 0.05 per share on Tuesday, October 1st. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 16th.

Paramount Global has decreased its dividend by an average of 25.9% per year over the last three years. Paramount Global has a dividend payout ratio of 13.1% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Paramount Global to earn $2.48 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 8.1%.

PARAA stock opened at $21.96 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.53. The company has a market capitalization of $14.64 billion, a P/E ratio of -146.39 and a beta of 1.66. Paramount Global has a twelve month low of $13.40 and a twelve month high of $26.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

Paramount Global ( NASDAQ:PARAA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.36. Paramount Global had a negative net margin of 17.62% and a positive return on equity of 4.88%. The company had revenue of $6.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.55 billion. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Paramount Global will post 1.91 EPS for the current year.

Paramount Global operates as a media, streaming, and entertainment company worldwide. It operates through TV Media, Direct-to-Consumer, and Filmed Entertainment segments. The TV Media segment operates CBS Television Network, a domestic broadcast television network; CBS Stations, a television station; and international free-to-air networks comprising Network 10, Channel 5, Telefe, and Chilevisión; domestic premium and basic cable networks, such as Paramount+ with Showtime, MTV, Comedy Central, Paramount Network, The Smithsonian Channel, Nickelodeon, BET Media Group, and CBS Sports Network; and international extensions of these brands.

