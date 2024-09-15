Parsons Co. (NYSE:PSN) Short Interest Update

Parsons Co. (NYSE:PSN – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,280,000 shares, a drop of 19.1% from the August 15th total of 2,820,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 871,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.6 days.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Parsons by 2.7% in the second quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,763 shares of the company’s stock worth $471,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Parsons by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 4,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $305,000 after buying an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Parsons by 17.2% during the 1st quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC now owns 1,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,000 after buying an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Parsons by 23.6% during the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Certified Advisory Corp grew its position in Parsons by 6.2% in the second quarter. Certified Advisory Corp now owns 4,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $388,000 after acquiring an additional 278 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.02% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:PSN opened at $98.22 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $88.16 and its 200 day moving average is $82.45. Parsons has a 12 month low of $53.56 and a 12 month high of $98.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.41 billion, a PE ratio of 545.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

Parsons ( NYSE:PSN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $1.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.53 billion. Parsons had a return on equity of 12.09% and a net margin of 0.89%. Sell-side analysts expect that Parsons will post 2.88 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on PSN shares. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Parsons from $89.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Parsons from $95.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Parsons from $90.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $108.00 target price (up previously from $100.00) on shares of Parsons in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Benchmark lifted their target price on Parsons from $68.00 to $101.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Parsons presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $94.67.

Parsons Corporation provides integrated solutions and services in the defense, intelligence, and critical infrastructure markets in North America, the Middle East, and internationally. The company operates through Federal Solutions and Critical Infrastructure segments. The Federal Solutions segment provides critical technologies, such as cybersecurity; missile defense; intelligence; space launch and ground systems; space and weapon system resiliency; geospatial intelligence; signals intelligence; environmental remediation; border security, critical infrastructure protection; counter unmanned air systems; biometrics and bio surveillance solutions to U.S.

