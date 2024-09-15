Patria Investments (NYSE:PAX) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Patria Investments Limited (NYSE:PAXGet Free Report) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Friday . 669,677 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 65% from the previous session’s volume of 404,880 shares.The stock last traded at $11.10 and had previously closed at $10.89.

Patria Investments Trading Up 1.9 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $663.45 million, a PE ratio of 14.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.58. The business’s 50-day moving average is $11.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.95.

Patria Investments (NYSE:PAXGet Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.22. Patria Investments had a net margin of 26.01% and a return on equity of 34.20%. The business had revenue of $75.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $69.99 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.30 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Patria Investments Limited will post 1.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Patria Investments Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 19th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.41%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 19th. Patria Investments’s payout ratio is 76.92%.

Institutional Trading of Patria Investments

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its position in Patria Investments by 9.7% in the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 9,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,000 after acquiring an additional 850 shares in the last quarter. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Patria Investments by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. now owns 93,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,133,000 after purchasing an additional 1,228 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Patria Investments by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 128,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,912,000 after purchasing an additional 2,405 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Patria Investments by 24.9% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 22,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $276,000 after purchasing an additional 4,551 shares during the period. Finally, MQS Management LLC boosted its holdings in Patria Investments by 32.9% during the second quarter. MQS Management LLC now owns 24,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $301,000 after buying an additional 6,190 shares in the last quarter. 96.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Patria Investments Company Profile

Patria Investments Limited operates as a private market investment firm focused on investing in Latin America. The company offers asset management services to investors focusing on private equity funds, infrastructure development funds, co-investments funds, constructivist equity funds, and real estate and credit funds.

