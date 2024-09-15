Patria Investments (NYSE:PAX) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Patria Investments Limited (NYSE:PAX – Get Free Report) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Friday . 669,677 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 65% from the previous session’s volume of 404,880 shares.The stock last traded at $11.10 and had previously closed at $10.89.

Patria Investments Trading Up 1.9 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $663.45 million, a PE ratio of 14.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.58. The business’s 50-day moving average is $11.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.95.

Patria Investments (NYSE:PAX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.22. Patria Investments had a net margin of 26.01% and a return on equity of 34.20%. The business had revenue of $75.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $69.99 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.30 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Patria Investments Limited will post 1.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Patria Investments Cuts Dividend

Institutional Trading of Patria Investments

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 19th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.41%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 19th. Patria Investments’s payout ratio is 76.92%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its position in Patria Investments by 9.7% in the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 9,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,000 after acquiring an additional 850 shares in the last quarter. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Patria Investments by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. now owns 93,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,133,000 after purchasing an additional 1,228 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Patria Investments by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 128,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,912,000 after purchasing an additional 2,405 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Patria Investments by 24.9% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 22,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $276,000 after purchasing an additional 4,551 shares during the period. Finally, MQS Management LLC boosted its holdings in Patria Investments by 32.9% during the second quarter. MQS Management LLC now owns 24,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $301,000 after buying an additional 6,190 shares in the last quarter. 96.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Patria Investments Company Profile

Patria Investments Limited operates as a private market investment firm focused on investing in Latin America. The company offers asset management services to investors focusing on private equity funds, infrastructure development funds, co-investments funds, constructivist equity funds, and real estate and credit funds.

