PAVmed Inc. (NASDAQ:PAVM) Short Interest Update

PAVmed Inc. (NASDAQ:PAVM – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 293,400 shares, an increase of 19.0% from the August 15th total of 246,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 81,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.6 days. Currently, 3.2% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Separately, Ascendiant Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of PAVmed from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th.

Shares of PAVM stock traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $1.78. 106,008 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 71,067. PAVmed has a 12-month low of $0.60 and a 12-month high of $5.70. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $0.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.20 and a beta of 0.66.

PAVmed (NASDAQ:PAVM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.84) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $0.98 million for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts expect that PAVmed will post -5.88 EPS for the current year.

PAVmed Inc focuses on acquiring, developing, and commercializing novel products that target unmet needs in the United States. The company's lead products include CarpX, a patented, single-use, disposable, and minimally invasive surgical device for use in the treatment of carpal tunnel syndrome; EsoCheck Esophageal Cell Collection Device, which consists of diagnostic test that serves as a testing tool for preventing esophageal adenocarcinoma deaths, through early detection of esophageal precancer in at-risk gastroesophageal reflux disease, including chronic heartburn and acid reflux or simply reflux in patients; and EsoGuard, a bisulfite-converted next-generation sequencing DNA assay performed on surface esophageal cells collected with EsoCheck.

