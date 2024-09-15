Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) Shares Sold by Spectrum Wealth Counsel LLC

Spectrum Wealth Counsel LLC lessened its stake in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX – Free Report) by 5.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,465 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,502 shares during the quarter. Spectrum Wealth Counsel LLC’s holdings in Paychex were worth $2,901,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Paychex by 5.9% in the second quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,568 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $779,000 after purchasing an additional 367 shares during the last quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC grew its stake in Paychex by 9.6% in the 2nd quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 7,638 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $905,000 after acquiring an additional 670 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in Paychex by 10.7% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 9,374 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,111,000 after acquiring an additional 909 shares during the last quarter. Dai ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd increased its holdings in Paychex by 125.8% during the 2nd quarter. Dai ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd now owns 19,575 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,321,000 after acquiring an additional 10,904 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GHP Investment Advisors Inc. raised its position in Paychex by 10.2% during the second quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 12,556 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,489,000 after acquiring an additional 1,163 shares during the last quarter. 83.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Paychex

In related news, Chairman Martin Mucci sold 101,490 shares of Paychex stock in a transaction on Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.27, for a total value of $11,901,732.30. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 437,345 shares in the company, valued at $51,287,448.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Chairman Martin Mucci sold 101,490 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.27, for a total value of $11,901,732.30. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 437,345 shares in the company, valued at $51,287,448.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director David J. S. Flaschen sold 14,434 shares of Paychex stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.21, for a total transaction of $1,807,281.14. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,383 shares in the company, valued at $674,005.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 147,163 shares of company stock worth $17,537,817 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 11.50% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Paychex from $120.00 to $118.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 1st. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Paychex from $126.00 to $124.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Paychex from $120.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $130.00 price objective on shares of Paychex in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Paychex from $125.00 to $122.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eleven have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $123.00.

Paychex Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ:PAYX opened at $135.09 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The firm has a market cap of $48.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.93, a PEG ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 1.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $126.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $123.41. Paychex, Inc. has a 12-month low of $106.27 and a 12-month high of $136.40.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, June 26th. The business services provider reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.02. Paychex had a net margin of 32.03% and a return on equity of 46.63%. The business had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.29 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.97 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Paychex, Inc. will post 4.99 EPS for the current year.

Paychex Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 8th were paid a dividend of $0.98 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 8th. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.90%. Paychex’s dividend payout ratio is presently 83.94%.

Paychex Company Profile

Paychex, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated human capital management solutions (HCM) for payroll, benefits, human resources (HR), and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States, Europe, and India. It offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

