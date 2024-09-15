PDD (NASDAQ:PDD) Trading Down 2.4%

PDD Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD – Get Free Report) fell 2.4% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $91.19 and last traded at $94.98. 8,057,988 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 17% from the average session volume of 9,691,009 shares. The stock had previously closed at $97.33.

A number of research analysts recently commented on PDD shares. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of PDD from $248.00 to $272.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised PDD from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $145.00 to $184.00 in a research report on Friday, May 24th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their price target on PDD from $235.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 27th. Benchmark cut their price objective on shares of PDD from $230.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 27th. Finally, Daiwa America upgraded shares of PDD to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $177.78.

The stock has a market capitalization of $130.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.58, a PEG ratio of 0.23 and a beta of 0.69. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $123.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $129.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 2.11.

PDD (NASDAQ:PDD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 26th. The company reported $23.24 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.66 by $20.58. The business had revenue of $97.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $100.17 billion. PDD had a net margin of 28.92% and a return on equity of 48.14%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 85.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.27 EPS. Research analysts forecast that PDD Holdings Inc. will post 11.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PDD in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Richardson Financial Services Inc. lifted its holdings in PDD by 3,883.3% during the second quarter. Richardson Financial Services Inc. now owns 239 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 233 shares during the period. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new stake in PDD during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Mather Group LLC. increased its holdings in shares of PDD by 1,106.3% in the 2nd quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 354 shares during the period. Finally, Gordian Capital Singapore Pte Ltd bought a new position in shares of PDD in the 4th quarter worth $59,000. 29.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PDD Holdings Inc, a multinational commerce group, owns and operates a portfolio of businesses. It operates Pinduoduo, an e-commerce platform that offers products in various categories, including agricultural produce, apparel, shoes, bags, mother and childcare products, food and beverage, electronic appliances, furniture and household goods, cosmetics and other personal care, sports and fitness items and auto accessories; and Temu, an online marketplace.

