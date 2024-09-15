Pepe (PEPE) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $364.11 Million

Pepe (PEPE) traded 8.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on September 15th. One Pepe token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Pepe has a total market capitalization of $3.01 billion and approximately $364.11 million worth of Pepe was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Pepe has traded 1% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Pepe Profile

Pepe’s genesis date was April 14th, 2023. Pepe’s total supply is 420,689,899,999,995 tokens. The official website for Pepe is www.pepe.vip. Pepe’s official Twitter account is @pepecoineth.

Buying and Selling Pepe

According to CryptoCompare, “Pepe (PEPE) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2023and operates on the Ethereum platform. Pepe has a current supply of 420,689,899,999,994.8. The last known price of Pepe is 0.00000774 USD and is down -0.74 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 440 active market(s) with $293,036,601.62 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.pepe.vip/.”

