PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) Shares Purchased by Weik Capital Management

Weik Capital Management raised its position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 5.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,712 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the quarter. Weik Capital Management’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $942,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 77.5% during the first quarter. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 158 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. POM Investment Strategies LLC lifted its position in PepsiCo by 141.3% during the 2nd quarter. POM Investment Strategies LLC now owns 181 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Summit Securities Group LLC purchased a new position in PepsiCo in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Fortis Group Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Fortis Group Advisors LLC now owns 194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the period. Finally, Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of PepsiCo during the first quarter worth $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.07% of the company’s stock.

PEP stock opened at $177.36 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $172.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $171.45. The company has a market capitalization of $243.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.53. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 52 week low of $155.83 and a 52 week high of $183.41. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87.

PepsiCo ( NASDAQ:PEP Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 11th. The company reported $2.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.16 by $0.12. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 57.37% and a net margin of 10.34%. The firm had revenue of $22.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.59 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.09 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 8.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 6th will be given a $1.355 dividend. This represents a $5.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 6th. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 78.66%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on PEP shares. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $179.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. StockNews.com raised shares of PepsiCo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on PepsiCo in a research note on Monday, June 24th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $174.00 target price for the company. Bank of America dropped their price target on PepsiCo from $210.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 8th. Finally, TD Cowen lowered their price objective on PepsiCo from $200.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, PepsiCo presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $185.53.

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

