Petards Group (LON:PEG) Sets New 12-Month High at $8.50

Petards Group plc (LON:PEG – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as GBX 8.50 ($0.11) and last traded at GBX 8.50 ($0.11), with a volume of 20012 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 8 ($0.10).

Petards Group Price Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.17. The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 7.33 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 7.28. The firm has a market cap of £4.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -400.00 and a beta of 0.81.

Petards Group Company Profile

Petards Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, supplies, and maintains technologies used in advanced security, surveillance, and ruggedized electronic applications in the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, and internationally. It offers rail technology solutions, such as eyeTrain, a solution for digital on-train surveillance subsystem; and RTS, a solution that provides safety for railway infrastructures by supporting rail companies and sub-contractors with resources, assets, safety, and failure management software.

