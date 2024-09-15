PGIM Active High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PHYL) Shares Up 0.2%

PGIM Active High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PHYL – Get Free Report)’s share price shot up 0.2% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $35.41 and last traded at $35.41. 16,403 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 4% from the average session volume of 17,064 shares. The stock had previously closed at $35.32.

PGIM Active High Yield Bond ETF Price Performance

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $34.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.65. The firm has a market cap of $129.24 million, a PE ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.32.

Institutional Trading of PGIM Active High Yield Bond ETF

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PHYL. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of PGIM Active High Yield Bond ETF by 407.7% during the fourth quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,000 after acquiring an additional 3,800 shares during the period. BlackDiamond Wealth Management LLC increased its position in PGIM Active High Yield Bond ETF by 7.7% during the 4th quarter. BlackDiamond Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $240,000 after purchasing an additional 499 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in shares of PGIM Active High Yield Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $404,000. Truist Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of PGIM Active High Yield Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $461,000. Finally, Garden State Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of PGIM Active High Yield Bond ETF by 22.6% in the fourth quarter. Garden State Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 19,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $678,000 after buying an additional 3,588 shares in the last quarter.

About PGIM Active High Yield Bond ETF

The PGIM Active High Yield Bond ETF (PHYL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg US High Yield Very Liquid index. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of high yield bonds. The fund seeks total return. PHYL was launched on Sep 24, 2018 and is managed by PGIM.

