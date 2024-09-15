PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PULS) Shares Sold by Condor Capital Management

Condor Capital Management cut its holdings in shares of PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PULS – Free Report) by 43.5% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 6,980 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,381 shares during the quarter. Condor Capital Management’s holdings in PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF were worth $347,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of PULS. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $51,000. Financial Advocates Investment Management boosted its holdings in PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF by 43.5% in the fourth quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 44,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,219,000 after purchasing an additional 13,621 shares during the last quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 11,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $563,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares during the last quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC grew its position in PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF by 13.0% during the 4th quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC now owns 62,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,069,000 after purchasing an additional 7,156 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF by 17.1% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,706,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $183,049,000 after buying an additional 542,492 shares during the last quarter.

PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of PULS opened at $49.68 on Friday. PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $48.47 and a 52 week high of $49.78. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $49.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $49.61.

About PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF

The PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF (PULS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE BofAML USD Libor 3 Month index. The fund is an actively managed bond fund that specializes in short-term, high-credit-quality debt securities denominated in US dollars. The fund seeks total return that is consistent with capital preservation.

