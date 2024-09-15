Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) Shares Sold by Dai ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd

Dai ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd decreased its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Free Report) by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 33,310 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 1,761 shares during the period. Dai ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $4,702,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hardin Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Phillips 66 in the 2nd quarter worth about $222,000. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its position in Phillips 66 by 62.0% during the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 85,219 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $12,030,000 after purchasing an additional 32,623 shares during the period. Pinkerton Retirement Specialists LLC raised its position in Phillips 66 by 5.2% in the second quarter. Pinkerton Retirement Specialists LLC now owns 31,397 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,432,000 after purchasing an additional 1,561 shares during the period. TradeLink Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Phillips 66 during the second quarter worth about $494,000. Finally, Meeder Advisory Services Inc. boosted its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 35.7% in the second quarter. Meeder Advisory Services Inc. now owns 9,564 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,350,000 after buying an additional 2,518 shares during the period. 76.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Phillips 66 Price Performance

PSX opened at $126.70 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Phillips 66 has a 1 year low of $107.85 and a 1 year high of $174.08. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $135.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $144.16. The stock has a market cap of $53.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.75, a PEG ratio of 4.50 and a beta of 1.33.

Phillips 66 Announces Dividend

Phillips 66 ( NYSE:PSX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The oil and gas company reported $2.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.98 by $0.33. Phillips 66 had a net margin of 3.32% and a return on equity of 16.77%. The firm had revenue of $38.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.79 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.87 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Phillips 66 will post 9.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 20th were given a $1.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 20th. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.63%. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.38%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PSX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Phillips 66 from $176.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 from $136.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. Argus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $167.00 target price on shares of Phillips 66 in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Wolfe Research started coverage on Phillips 66 in a report on Thursday, July 18th. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Mizuho reduced their target price on Phillips 66 from $162.00 to $160.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Phillips 66 currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $156.92.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CFO Kevin J. Mitchell sold 30,000 shares of Phillips 66 stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.01, for a total value of $4,170,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 81,937 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,390,062.37. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Phillips 66 Company Profile

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

Further Reading

