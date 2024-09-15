Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:PECO) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.10

Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:PECO – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, September 3rd, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, September 16th will be given a dividend of 0.102 per share on Tuesday, October 1st. This represents a $1.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 16th. This is a boost from Phillips Edison & Company, Inc.’s previous monthly dividend of $0.10.

Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. has a payout ratio of 180.0% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Analysts expect Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. to earn $2.54 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.17 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 46.1%.

Shares of NASDAQ PECO opened at $38.93 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.77 billion, a PE ratio of 84.63, a PEG ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 0.57. Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. has a one year low of $30.62 and a one year high of $39.00. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $35.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $34.05.

Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. ( NASDAQ:PECO Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by ($0.48). The company had revenue of $161.52 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $156.29 million. Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. had a net margin of 9.32% and a return on equity of 2.23%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.59 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. will post 2.41 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $34.00 to $37.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. from $41.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. Mizuho lifted their price target on Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 19th. Finally, Compass Point increased their price objective on Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.50.

Phillips Edison & Company, Inc (PECO) is one of the nation's largest owners and operators of omni-channel grocery-anchored shopping centers. Founded in 1991, PECO has generated strong results through its vertically-integrated operating platform and national footprint of well-occupied shopping centers.

