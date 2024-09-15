PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II (NYSE:PFN) Short Interest Update

PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II (NYSE:PFN – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 62,000 shares, a decrease of 27.3% from the August 15th total of 85,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 286,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PFN. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II during the 4th quarter valued at about $77,000. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II by 341.9% during the 4th quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 13,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $99,000 after acquiring an additional 10,600 shares during the period. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management purchased a new stake in PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II during the 2nd quarter valued at about $134,000. First Foundation Advisors boosted its holdings in PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II by 18.8% during the 2nd quarter. First Foundation Advisors now owns 20,863 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $150,000 after acquiring an additional 3,306 shares during the period. Finally, J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II during the 1st quarter valued at about $183,000.

Get PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II alerts:

PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II Price Performance

Shares of PFN traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $7.38. The stock had a trading volume of 303,428 shares, compared to its average volume of 283,072. The company’s 50-day moving average is $7.25 and its 200 day moving average is $7.30. PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II has a 12-month low of $5.93 and a 12-month high of $7.58.

PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II Cuts Dividend

PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II Company Profile

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be issued a $0.0718 dividend. This represents a $0.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.67%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 13th.

(Get Free Report)

PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. It is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It invests in securities of companies operating across the diversified sectors.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.