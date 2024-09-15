Pine Harbor Wealth Management LLC Makes New Investment in Pgim Aaa Clo Etf (NYSEARCA:PAAA)

Pine Harbor Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pgim Aaa Clo Etf (NYSEARCA:PAAA – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 7,052 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $360,000. Pine Harbor Wealth Management LLC owned 0.23% of Pgim Aaa Clo Etf at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Pgim Aaa Clo Etf during the 2nd quarter worth about $221,000. WealthPLAN Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pgim Aaa Clo Etf during the first quarter worth about $400,000. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pgim Aaa Clo Etf during the second quarter worth approximately $428,000. Collective Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pgim Aaa Clo Etf during the first quarter worth approximately $641,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new position in Pgim Aaa Clo Etf in the second quarter worth approximately $671,000.

Pgim Aaa Clo Etf Trading Up 0.1 %

NYSEARCA PAAA opened at $51.08 on Friday. Pgim Aaa Clo Etf has a 52 week low of $50.19 and a 52 week high of $51.22. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $51.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $50.95.

About Pgim Aaa Clo Etf

The PGIM AAA CLO ETF (PAAA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that holds USD-denominated collateralized loan obligations with AAA credit rating. Securities are selected using both top-down analysis and bottom-up research.

