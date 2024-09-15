Pine Harbor Wealth Management LLC Sells 10,850 Shares of Innovator Premium Income 20 Barrier ETF – October (BATS:OCTH)

Pine Harbor Wealth Management LLC lowered its holdings in Innovator Premium Income 20 Barrier ETF – October (BATS:OCTH – Free Report) by 48.9% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 11,354 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,850 shares during the quarter. Pine Harbor Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Innovator Premium Income 20 Barrier ETF – October were worth $273,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Innovator Premium Income 20 Barrier ETF – October during the 4th quarter worth approximately $287,000. Mid American Wealth Advisory Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Innovator Premium Income 20 Barrier ETF – October in the second quarter valued at $368,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. increased its holdings in Innovator Premium Income 20 Barrier ETF – October by 2.0% during the first quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 21,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $513,000 after buying an additional 416 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. raised its position in Innovator Premium Income 20 Barrier ETF – October by 88.6% during the second quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 32,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $781,000 after acquiring an additional 15,253 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of OCTH stock opened at $24.28 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $24.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.27.

The Innovator Premium Income 20 Barrier ETF – October (OCTH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund seeks to provide a consistent income stream and a limited protective barrier against losses over a one-year period. The actively managed fund holds a package of S&P 500 FLEX options and US Treasurys.

