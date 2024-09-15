Pine Harbor Wealth Management LLC Sells 3,331 Shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFEM)

Pine Harbor Wealth Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFEM – Free Report) by 11.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 26,687 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,331 shares during the period. Pine Harbor Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF were worth $713,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Forum Financial Management LP raised its stake in Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF by 1.7% during the first quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 15,822,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $403,317,000 after purchasing an additional 262,044 shares in the last quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 4,656,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,220,000 after buying an additional 238,906 shares during the last quarter. Truepoint Inc. raised its position in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Truepoint Inc. now owns 4,233,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,167,000 after buying an additional 155,933 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Heritage Financial Services LLC now owns 2,243,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,979,000 after acquiring an additional 61,331 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC grew its position in Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF by 7.7% in the second quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 2,203,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,894,000 after acquiring an additional 156,787 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA DFEM opened at $26.74 on Friday. Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF has a 1-year low of $22.28 and a 1-year high of $27.75. The business’s 50 day moving average is $26.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.39 and a beta of 0.83.

The Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF (DFEM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects emerging markets securities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFEM was launched on Apr 27, 2022 and is managed by Dimensional.

