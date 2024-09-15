Pine Harbor Wealth Management LLC Trims Stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

Pine Harbor Wealth Management LLC lessened its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Free Report) by 9.9% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 35,936 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,950 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF accounts for about 1.6% of Pine Harbor Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Pine Harbor Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $2,756,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Argonautica Private Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Argonautica Private Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $277,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares during the period. Signal Advisors Wealth LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 0.7% during the first quarter. Signal Advisors Wealth LLC now owns 18,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,402,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Vantage Financial Partners LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 3.2% in the first quarter. Vantage Financial Partners LLC now owns 4,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $341,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the period. Moseley Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 3.5% in the first quarter. Moseley Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $321,000 after buying an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Navalign LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Navalign LLC now owns 26,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,022,000 after buying an additional 144 shares during the period.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Price Performance

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF stock opened at $78.76 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $77.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $76.89. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $74.61 and a 1 year high of $78.82.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Profile

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

