Pinion Investment Advisors LLC Acquires 603 Shares of Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL)

Pinion Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL – Free Report) by 8.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,087 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 603 shares during the quarter. Pinion Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Unilever were worth $445,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in UL. Allen Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Unilever during the 4th quarter worth about $2,415,000. Diversify Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Unilever in the first quarter valued at approximately $863,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Unilever in the 4th quarter worth approximately $867,000. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Unilever by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,452,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,419,000 after buying an additional 90,245 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Empowered Funds LLC bought a new position in Unilever in the 1st quarter valued at $684,000. Institutional investors own 9.67% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

UL has been the subject of a number of research reports. UBS Group upgraded Unilever to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Unilever from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. TD Cowen began coverage on shares of Unilever in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $67.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Unilever from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 3rd. Finally, Redburn Atlantic raised Unilever from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Unilever has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.75.

Unilever Price Performance

Shares of UL stock opened at $65.06 on Friday. Unilever PLC has a 12-month low of $46.16 and a 12-month high of $65.86. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $61.26 and a 200-day moving average of $55.21.

Unilever Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 9th were paid a $0.4773 dividend. This represents a $1.91 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.93%. This is a boost from Unilever’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 9th.

About Unilever

Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company in the Asia Pacific, Africa, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through five segments: Beauty & Wellbeing, Personal Care, Home Care, Nutrition, and Ice Cream. The Beauty & Wellbeing segment engages in the sale of hair care products, such as shampoo, conditioner, and styling; skin care products including face, hand, and body moisturizer; and prestige beauty and health & wellbeing products consist of the vitamins, minerals, and supplements.

