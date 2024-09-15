Pinion Investment Advisors LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG)

Pinion Investment Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG – Free Report) by 32.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,394 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,847 shares during the quarter. Pinion Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $993,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 30,048,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,407,804,000 after purchasing an additional 2,013,457 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 2.5% during the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 12,757,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $933,228,000 after buying an additional 310,361 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 125.1% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,065,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $966,827,000 after buying an additional 6,706,045 shares during the last quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,407,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $342,273,000 after acquiring an additional 257,647 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,644,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $237,131,000 after acquiring an additional 217,894 shares during the last quarter.

SPYG stock opened at $80.86 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $27.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.22 and a beta of 1.14. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $79.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $76.27. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $56.78 and a 12-month high of $84.16.

About SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF

SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Growth ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index tracks the performance of exchange traded the equity securities. The SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF matches the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Growth Index (the Index).

