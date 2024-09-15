Pinion Investment Advisors LLC Has $498,000 Position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE)

Pinion Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE – Free Report) by 21.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,310 shares of the company’s stock after selling 918 shares during the quarter. Pinion Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $498,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 59,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,654,000 after buying an additional 419 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 36.9% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 43,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,377,000 after acquiring an additional 11,859 shares during the last quarter. Hoylecohen LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 37.0% during the fourth quarter. Hoylecohen LLC now owns 2,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $368,000 after purchasing an additional 684 shares during the period. MMA Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 13.0% in the fourth quarter. MMA Asset Management LLC now owns 10,413 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,501,000 after purchasing an additional 1,199 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Frazier Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $87,000.

Shares of VOE opened at $164.11 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $158.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $153.93. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 12 month low of $123.92 and a 12 month high of $164.45. The company has a market capitalization of $17.47 billion, a PE ratio of 15.05 and a beta of 0.83.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund (Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The fund offers two classes of shares: Investor Shares and ETF Shares. Investor Shares are available to any investor who meets the fund’s minimum purchase requirements. ETF Shares can be purchased and sold through a broker.

