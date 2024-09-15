Pinion Investment Advisors LLC Purchases 212 Shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Pinion Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 3.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,318 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the quarter. PepsiCo accounts for about 0.6% of Pinion Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Pinion Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $1,207,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Gilbert & Cook Inc. raised its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 23.4% during the fourth quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 5,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,014,000 after acquiring an additional 1,133 shares during the last quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC now owns 5,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $931,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares during the last quarter. 9258 Wealth Management LLC raised its position in PepsiCo by 56.0% during the 4th quarter. 9258 Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,407,000 after purchasing an additional 2,974 shares during the last quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC lifted its holdings in PepsiCo by 81.3% in the 4th quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC now owns 8,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,357,000 after buying an additional 3,635 shares during the period. Finally, Level Four Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of PepsiCo by 23.6% in the 4th quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 23,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,070,000 after buying an additional 4,570 shares during the last quarter. 73.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently commented on PEP. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on PepsiCo from $175.00 to $170.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $184.00 to $182.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $210.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. DZ Bank lowered shares of PepsiCo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $183.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, July 19th. Finally, BNP Paribas initiated coverage on PepsiCo in a report on Monday, June 24th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $174.00 target price on the stock. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, PepsiCo currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $185.53.

PepsiCo Stock Performance

PepsiCo stock opened at $177.36 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $172.37 and its 200 day moving average is $171.45. The company has a market capitalization of $243.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.74, a PEG ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.53. PepsiCo, Inc. has a twelve month low of $155.83 and a twelve month high of $183.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 11th. The company reported $2.28 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.16 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $22.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.59 billion. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 57.37% and a net margin of 10.34%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.09 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 8.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PepsiCo Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 6th will be paid a $1.355 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 6th. This represents a $5.42 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.06%. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is presently 78.66%.

PepsiCo Company Profile

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

Further Reading

