Pinion Investment Advisors LLC Raises Holdings in American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT)

Pinion Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Free Report) by 11.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,900 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 195 shares during the quarter. Pinion Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in American Tower were worth $369,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of American Tower by 32.2% in the second quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 131,556 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,572,000 after purchasing an additional 32,029 shares during the period. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC bought a new position in American Tower in the 2nd quarter worth about $407,000. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of American Tower by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 21,997 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,276,000 after acquiring an additional 442 shares in the last quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of American Tower by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 1,534 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $298,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in shares of American Tower by 12.9% during the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 671,147 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $130,458,000 after purchasing an additional 76,604 shares in the last quarter. 92.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get American Tower alerts:

Insider Activity at American Tower

In related news, CEO Steven O. Vondran sold 21,537 shares of American Tower stock in a transaction on Friday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.00, for a total value of $4,953,510.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 61,843 shares in the company, valued at $14,223,890. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other American Tower news, CEO Steven O. Vondran sold 21,537 shares of American Tower stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.00, for a total transaction of $4,953,510.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 61,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,223,890. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Olivier Puech sold 10,005 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.27, for a total value of $2,333,866.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 51,746 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,070,789.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 33,723 shares of company stock worth $7,795,397 over the last quarter. 0.18% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on AMT shares. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of American Tower from $205.00 to $221.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of American Tower from $225.00 to $236.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Scotiabank increased their target price on American Tower from $223.00 to $248.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on American Tower in a research note on Monday, July 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $230.00 price target for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on American Tower from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, American Tower currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $233.29.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on AMT

American Tower Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE AMT opened at $238.50 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $221.05 and its 200 day moving average is $201.18. American Tower Co. has a 52 week low of $154.58 and a 52 week high of $243.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.42. The company has a market cap of $111.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.96, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.83.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.92 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.44 by ($0.52). The firm had revenue of $2.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.82 billion. American Tower had a net margin of 21.95% and a return on equity of 23.06%. The business’s revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.46 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that American Tower Co. will post 10.18 earnings per share for the current year.

American Tower Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 9th will be issued a dividend of $1.62 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 9th. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.72%. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio is presently 146.61%.

About American Tower

(Free Report)

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of over 224,000 communications sites and a highly interconnected footprint of U.S. data center facilities.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for American Tower Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Tower and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.