Pinion Investment Advisors LLC Sells 12,838 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Pinion Investment Advisors LLC cut its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report) by 43.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,462 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,838 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF makes up approximately 1.8% of Pinion Investment Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Pinion Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $3,589,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of VB. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Triad Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, ORG Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,000.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF stock opened at $230.72 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $57.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.11 and a beta of 1.17. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $226.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $222.37. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $174.84 and a 1 year high of $236.96.

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

