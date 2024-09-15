Pinion Investment Advisors LLC Sells 5,710 Shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST)

Pinion Investment Advisors LLC cut its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST – Free Report) by 25.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,978 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,710 shares during the quarter. Pinion Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $857,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. purchased a new position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. LRI Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Triad Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the second quarter valued at about $32,000. Cooksen Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 282.3% in the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 734 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 542 shares in the last quarter.

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Stock Performance

Shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF stock opened at $50.61 on Friday. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF has a 12-month low of $49.96 and a 12-month high of $50.68. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $50.41.

About JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF

The JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (JPST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that aims to maximize income and preserve capital using USD-denominated debt securities with an effective duration of one year or less. JPST was launched on May 17, 2017 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

