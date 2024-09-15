Pinion Investment Advisors LLC Trims Holdings in iShares Russell 2500 ETF (BATS:SMMD)

Pinion Investment Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2500 ETF (BATS:SMMD – Free Report) by 17.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,509 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,158 shares during the period. Pinion Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2500 ETF were worth $345,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SMMD. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares Russell 2500 ETF by 45.8% in the 1st quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the period. ORG Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2500 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $47,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2500 ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $105,000. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2500 ETF by 810.7% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,000 after purchasing an additional 1,970 shares during the period. Finally, 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2500 ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $146,000.

Shares of BATS:SMMD opened at $66.19 on Friday. iShares Russell 2500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $38.91 and a fifty-two week high of $45.72. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $65.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $63.79. The company has a market cap of $1.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.31 and a beta of 1.15.

The iShares Russell 2500 ETF (SMMD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 2500 index, a market-cap-weighted index of US companies ranked 501-3,000 by market cap. SMMD was launched on Jul 6, 2017 and is managed by BlackRock.

