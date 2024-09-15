Pioneer Power Solutions (NASDAQ:PPSI) Upgraded to “Sell” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Pioneer Power Solutions (NASDAQ:PPSI – Free Report) to a sell rating in a research report report published on Wednesday.

Pioneer Power Solutions Trading Up 8.3 %

Shares of Pioneer Power Solutions stock opened at $4.84 on Wednesday. Pioneer Power Solutions has a 1 year low of $3.35 and a 1 year high of $7.30. The company has a market capitalization of $52.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.89 and a beta of 0.68. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.10.

Pioneer Power Solutions (NASDAQ:PPSI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, September 10th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $8.59 million for the quarter. Pioneer Power Solutions had a negative return on equity of 11.23% and a negative net margin of 4.57%. Research analysts forecast that Pioneer Power Solutions will post 0.32 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Pioneer Power Solutions

About Pioneer Power Solutions

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in Pioneer Power Solutions in the 4th quarter worth about $109,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Pioneer Power Solutions during the first quarter worth approximately $91,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its position in shares of Pioneer Power Solutions by 138.1% in the first quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 80,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $460,000 after buying an additional 46,680 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Pioneer Power Solutions by 17.7% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 55,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $222,000 after buying an additional 8,401 shares during the period. 10.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Pioneer Power Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, design, manufacture, integrate, refurbish, distribute, sell, and service electric power systems, distributed energy resources, power generation equipment, and mobile EV charging solutions. The company operates through Electrical Infrastructure Equipment and Critical Power Solutions segments.

