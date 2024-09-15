Pioneer Power Solutions (NASDAQ:PPSI) Upgraded to “Sell” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Pioneer Power Solutions (NASDAQ:PPSI – Free Report) to a sell rating in a research report report published on Wednesday.
Shares of Pioneer Power Solutions stock opened at $4.84 on Wednesday. Pioneer Power Solutions has a 1 year low of $3.35 and a 1 year high of $7.30. The company has a market capitalization of $52.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.89 and a beta of 0.68. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.10.
Pioneer Power Solutions (NASDAQ:PPSI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, September 10th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $8.59 million for the quarter. Pioneer Power Solutions had a negative return on equity of 11.23% and a negative net margin of 4.57%. Research analysts forecast that Pioneer Power Solutions will post 0.32 EPS for the current year.
Pioneer Power Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, design, manufacture, integrate, refurbish, distribute, sell, and service electric power systems, distributed energy resources, power generation equipment, and mobile EV charging solutions. The company operates through Electrical Infrastructure Equipment and Critical Power Solutions segments.
