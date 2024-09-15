Plato Investment Management Ltd Boosts Holdings in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK)

Plato Investment Management Ltd grew its position in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Free Report) by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,723 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the quarter. Plato Investment Management Ltd’s holdings in McKesson were worth $2,174,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Williams Financial LLC purchased a new position in McKesson during the 2nd quarter worth $9,189,000. Prosperity Consulting Group LLC grew its stake in shares of McKesson by 10.6% during the second quarter. Prosperity Consulting Group LLC now owns 417 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of McKesson by 140.3% during the second quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,747,000 after acquiring an additional 1,747 shares in the last quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of McKesson by 8.9% in the 2nd quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 1,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $948,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in McKesson by 19.5% in the 2nd quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 4,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,570,000 after purchasing an additional 718 shares in the last quarter. 85.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

McKesson Trading Up 1.5 %

McKesson stock opened at $518.81 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $67.28 billion, a PE ratio of 23.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.44. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $567.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $557.52. McKesson Co. has a 12 month low of $417.65 and a 12 month high of $637.51.

McKesson Increases Dividend

McKesson ( NYSE:MCK Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $7.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.21 by $0.67. The firm had revenue of $79.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $82.53 billion. McKesson had a net margin of 0.94% and a negative return on equity of 242.57%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $7.27 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that McKesson Co. will post 32.11 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Investors of record on Monday, September 2nd will be paid a $0.71 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 30th. This is a positive change from McKesson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.55%. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 12.69%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other McKesson news, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 3,753 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $626.03, for a total transaction of $2,349,490.59. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 82,339 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $51,546,684.17. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In the last three months, insiders have sold 11,259 shares of company stock worth $6,635,492. Insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have issued reports on MCK shares. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of McKesson from $670.00 to $630.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on McKesson from $576.00 to $535.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Mizuho lifted their price target on McKesson from $540.00 to $570.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on McKesson from $660.00 to $630.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price objective on McKesson from $590.00 to $670.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, McKesson presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $620.93.

About McKesson

McKesson Corporation provides healthcare services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS), Medical-Surgical Solutions, and International. The U.S. Pharmaceutical segment distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs, and other healthcare-related products.

