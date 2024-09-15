Plato Investment Management Ltd Decreases Stock Position in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS)

Plato Investment Management Ltd decreased its holdings in shares of Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS – Free Report) by 1.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 4,854 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 76 shares during the period. Plato Investment Management Ltd’s holdings in Synopsys were worth $2,888,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. ORG Partners LLC grew its holdings in Synopsys by 600.0% during the second quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 42 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the period. Chris Bulman Inc purchased a new stake in Synopsys in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Synopsys during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its holdings in shares of Synopsys by 233.3% during the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 60 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fortitude Family Office LLC lifted its stake in shares of Synopsys by 66.7% in the 2nd quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 60 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.47% of the company’s stock.

Synopsys stock opened at $490.07 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $536.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $559.29. Synopsys, Inc. has a 1-year low of $440.62 and a 1-year high of $629.38. The company has a market cap of $75.28 billion, a PE ratio of 53.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 1.08.

Synopsys ( NASDAQ:SNPS Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 21st. The semiconductor company reported $3.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.28 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.52 billion. Synopsys had a net margin of 24.06% and a return on equity of 22.09%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.17 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Synopsys, Inc. will post 9.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Geus Aart De sold 4,212 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $600.05, for a total value of $2,527,410.60. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 106,983 shares in the company, valued at approximately $64,195,149.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, insider Geus Aart De sold 4,212 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $600.05, for a total transaction of $2,527,410.60. Following the sale, the insider now owns 106,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $64,195,149.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Sassine Ghazi sold 10,293 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $553.89, for a total transaction of $5,701,189.77. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 62,568 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,655,789.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 73,687 shares of company stock worth $44,616,637 over the last 90 days. 0.66% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on SNPS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Synopsys from $655.00 to $685.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Synopsys from $661.00 to $663.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $640.00 price objective on shares of Synopsys in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $635.00 target price on shares of Synopsys in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Synopsys from $675.00 to $690.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $630.09.

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits. It operates in three segments: Design Automation, Design IP, and Software Integrity. The company offers Digital and Custom IC Design solution that provides digital design implementation solutions; Verification solution that offers virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

