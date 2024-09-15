Plato Investment Management Ltd Increases Stock Holdings in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ)

Plato Investment Management Ltd lifted its stake in shares of HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ – Free Report) by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 69,649 shares of the computer maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 604 shares during the quarter. Plato Investment Management Ltd’s holdings in HP were worth $2,439,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of HPQ. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its stake in shares of HP by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 401,809 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $12,090,000 after acquiring an additional 4,102 shares during the period. Chris Bulman Inc purchased a new stake in shares of HP during the 2nd quarter worth $88,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its holdings in HP by 27.5% during the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 106,316 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $3,213,000 after buying an additional 22,909 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its holdings in HP by 85.9% in the first quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 174,585 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $5,275,000 after buying an additional 80,670 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in shares of HP by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 2,819,100 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $85,193,000 after acquiring an additional 37,800 shares in the last quarter. 77.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of HPQ opened at $33.32 on Friday. HP Inc. has a 12 month low of $25.22 and a 12 month high of $39.52. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $35.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.84. The stock has a market cap of $32.11 billion, a PE ratio of 11.26, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.07.

HP ( NYSE:HPQ Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 28th. The computer maker reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.86 by ($0.03). HP had a negative return on equity of 266.37% and a net margin of 5.33%. The company had revenue of $13.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.37 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.86 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that HP Inc. will post 3.39 earnings per share for the current year.

HP declared that its board has approved a share buyback program on Wednesday, August 28th that permits the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the computer maker to repurchase up to 28.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

HPQ has been the topic of a number of research reports. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of HP from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Citigroup raised their price target on HP from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of HP from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of HP from $37.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. Finally, TD Cowen increased their target price on HP from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, HP has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.55.

In other HP news, CEO Enrique Lores sold 211,501 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.16, for a total value of $7,013,373.16. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3 shares in the company, valued at approximately $99.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, insider Alex Cho sold 173,137 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.11, for a total transaction of $6,251,977.07. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 64,676 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,335,450.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Enrique Lores sold 211,501 shares of HP stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.16, for a total transaction of $7,013,373.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $99.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

