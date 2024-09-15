Plato Investment Management Ltd Purchases 17,551 Shares of Hess Co. (NYSE:HES)

Plato Investment Management Ltd lifted its position in shares of Hess Co. (NYSE:HES – Free Report) by 56,616.1% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 17,582 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after buying an additional 17,551 shares during the quarter. Plato Investment Management Ltd’s holdings in Hess were worth $2,594,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. KRYGER CAPITAL Ltd purchased a new stake in Hess during the 4th quarter valued at $110,423,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Hess by 34.5% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,835,486 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $418,291,000 after buying an additional 726,631 shares during the last quarter. Water Island Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hess during the fourth quarter valued at $76,714,000. Bank of Nova Scotia increased its holdings in Hess by 774.8% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 522,707 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $75,351,000 after buying an additional 462,953 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its position in Hess by 136.1% in the 4th quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 690,526 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $99,546,000 after buying an additional 398,089 shares during the last quarter. 88.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Hess alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on HES shares. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Hess from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $166.00 to $172.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Hess to an “overweight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $175.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Monday, August 19th. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Hess from $193.00 to $192.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Hess in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on Hess from $160.00 to $145.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $174.00.

Hess Stock Up 0.7 %

NYSE HES opened at $128.57 on Friday. Hess Co. has a 52 week low of $123.79 and a 52 week high of $167.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The company has a market capitalization of $39.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.69 and a beta of 1.15. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $139.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $147.51.

Hess (NYSE:HES – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The oil and gas producer reported $2.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.48 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $3.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.24 billion. Hess had a net margin of 21.22% and a return on equity of 27.43%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.65 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Hess Co. will post 11.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Hess Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 16th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 16th. This is a positive change from Hess’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. Hess’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.63%.

Hess Profile

(Free Report)

Hess Corporation, an exploration and production company, explores, develops, produces, purchases, transports, and sells crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas. The company operates in two segments, Exploration and Production, and Midstream. It conducts production operations primarily in the United States, Guyana, the Malaysia/Thailand Joint Development Area, and Malaysia; and exploration activities principally offshore Guyana, the U.S.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HES? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hess Co. (NYSE:HES – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Hess Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hess and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.