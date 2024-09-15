Plato Investment Management Ltd Purchases 383 Shares of Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI)

Plato Investment Management Ltd boosted its position in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI – Free Report) by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 8,553 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 383 shares during the quarter. Plato Investment Management Ltd’s holdings in Motorola Solutions were worth $3,302,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Motorola Solutions by 34.6% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 388,537 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $149,995,000 after purchasing an additional 99,785 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Motorola Solutions by 19.4% during the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,265 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,577,000 after buying an additional 1,507 shares in the last quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC boosted its position in Motorola Solutions by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 874 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $337,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the period. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC bought a new position in Motorola Solutions in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,512,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Motorola Solutions by 3.5% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,463 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $951,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.17% of the company’s stock.

Get Motorola Solutions alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Motorola Solutions

In other news, COO John P. Molloy sold 23,985 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $407.50, for a total transaction of $9,773,887.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 46,821 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,079,557.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Motorola Solutions Trading Up 0.7 %

MSI opened at $441.76 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $413.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $377.40. Motorola Solutions, Inc. has a 52 week low of $269.64 and a 52 week high of $448.98. The firm has a market cap of $73.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.03.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The communications equipment provider reported $3.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.01 by $0.23. Motorola Solutions had a return on equity of 337.36% and a net margin of 14.04%. The firm had revenue of $2.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.59 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.41 earnings per share. Motorola Solutions’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Motorola Solutions, Inc. will post 12.22 EPS for the current year.

Motorola Solutions Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.98 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 13th. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.89%. Motorola Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.45%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MSI has been the subject of a number of research reports. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Motorola Solutions from $460.00 to $510.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Motorola Solutions from $385.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Evercore ISI upped their target price on Motorola Solutions from $450.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 30th. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Motorola Solutions from $370.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Motorola Solutions from $436.00 to $440.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $466.17.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Motorola Solutions

About Motorola Solutions

(Free Report)

Motorola Solutions, Inc provides public safety and enterprise security solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Software and Services. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video security devices and infrastructure, as well as the implementation and integration of systems, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety, and commercial customers who operate private communications networks and video security solutions, as well as manage a mobile workforce.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Motorola Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Motorola Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.