Plato Investment Management Ltd Reduces Stock Position in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC)

Plato Investment Management Ltd trimmed its position in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC – Free Report) by 1.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,331 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 89 shares during the period. Plato Investment Management Ltd’s holdings in KLA were worth $5,220,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in KLA during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Cedar Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of KLA by 77.3% during the 1st quarter. Cedar Wealth Management LLC now owns 39 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares during the period. DSM Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of KLA during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Family Firm Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of KLA during the second quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its position in shares of KLA by 2,033.3% in the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 64 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the period. 86.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get KLA alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have commented on KLAC shares. Barclays lifted their price target on KLA from $765.00 to $800.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of KLA from $990.00 to $960.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of KLA from $735.00 to $838.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Susquehanna dropped their price objective on KLA from $730.00 to $680.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on KLA from $860.00 to $950.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 17th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, KLA currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $815.80.

Insider Buying and Selling at KLA

In other news, EVP Mary Beth Wilkinson sold 2,611 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $652.17, for a total value of $1,702,815.87. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 9,298 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,063,876.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other KLA news, EVP Mary Beth Wilkinson sold 2,611 shares of KLA stock in a transaction on Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $652.17, for a total value of $1,702,815.87. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 9,298 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,063,876.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Brian Lorig sold 44 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $819.40, for a total transaction of $36,053.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 14,211 shares in the company, valued at $11,644,493.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 20,917 shares of company stock worth $14,568,247 in the last ninety days. 0.12% of the stock is owned by insiders.

KLA Stock Up 2.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ KLAC opened at $751.50 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 2.15. KLA Co. has a 1 year low of $440.15 and a 1 year high of $896.32. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $785.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $753.31. The firm has a market cap of $101.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.37, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.28.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The semiconductor company reported $6.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.15 by $0.45. The company had revenue of $2.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.52 billion. KLA had a return on equity of 103.50% and a net margin of 28.15%. KLA’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $5.40 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that KLA Co. will post 29.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

KLA Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 15th were paid a dividend of $1.45 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $5.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.77%. KLA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.38%.

About KLA

(Free Report)

KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control, process-enabling, and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related electronics industries worldwide. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Process Control; Specialty Semiconductor Process; and PCB, Display and Component Inspection.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KLAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for KLA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KLA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.