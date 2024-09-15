Poehling Capital Management INC. Boosts Stock Position in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE:PBR)

Poehling Capital Management INC. increased its holdings in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE:PBR – Free Report) by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 173,665 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,799 shares during the quarter. Poehling Capital Management INC.’s holdings in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras were worth $2,516,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras by 460.2% in the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,787 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 1,468 shares during the last quarter. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras in the second quarter worth $30,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. bought a new stake in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras in the second quarter valued at $32,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras during the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd bought a new position in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras in the 2nd quarter worth $45,000.

Get Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. - Petrobras alerts:

Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras Stock Performance

Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras stock opened at $14.53 on Friday. Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras has a twelve month low of $12.90 and a twelve month high of $17.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.90. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $14.74 and its 200 day moving average is $15.19.

Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras Increases Dividend

Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras ( NYSE:PBR Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47. The firm had revenue of $23.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.22 billion. Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras had a return on equity of 28.42% and a net margin of 16.17%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras will post 3.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a Variable dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.165 per share. This is a boost from Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras’s previous Variable dividend of $0.03. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 23rd. This represents a dividend yield of 15.4%. Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.00%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America raised shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $16.80 to $17.90 in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $18.00 to $20.00 in a report on Monday, August 26th. UBS Group lowered their target price on Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from $19.40 to $18.10 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 19th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from $19.30 to $16.70 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.07.

Read Our Latest Research Report on PBR

Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras Profile

(Free Report)

Petróleo Brasileiro SA – Petrobras explores, produces, and sells oil and gas in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through Exploration and Production; Refining, Transportation and Marketing; and Gas and Power. It also engages in prospecting, drilling, refining, processing, trading, and transporting crude oil from producing onshore and offshore oil fields, and shale or other rocks, as well as oil products, natural gas, and other liquid hydrocarbons.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PBR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE:PBR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. - Petrobras Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. - Petrobras and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.