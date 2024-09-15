Poehling Capital Management INC. Has $7.97 Million Holdings in Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARAA)

Poehling Capital Management INC. grew its stake in shares of Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARAA – Free Report) by 10.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 433,435 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 40,142 shares during the quarter. Paramount Global makes up 2.2% of Poehling Capital Management INC.’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Poehling Capital Management INC. owned approximately 0.07% of Paramount Global worth $7,967,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in Paramount Global by 708.2% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 1,126 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Paramount Global by 416.3% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 2,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 2,090 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Paramount Global by 5.2% during the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 10,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,000 after purchasing an additional 537 shares during the period. SageView Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Paramount Global in the fourth quarter worth $284,000. Finally, Welch Group LLC acquired a new stake in Paramount Global in the second quarter valued at $298,000. 5.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:PARAA opened at $21.96 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $14.64 billion, a P/E ratio of -146.39 and a beta of 1.66. Paramount Global has a 12-month low of $13.40 and a 12-month high of $26.34. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

Paramount Global ( NASDAQ:PARAA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.36. Paramount Global had a positive return on equity of 4.88% and a negative net margin of 17.62%. The company had revenue of $6.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.55 billion. Analysts predict that Paramount Global will post 1.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 16th will be given a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 16th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.91%. Paramount Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -133.32%.

Paramount Global operates as a media, streaming, and entertainment company worldwide. It operates through TV Media, Direct-to-Consumer, and Filmed Entertainment segments. The TV Media segment operates CBS Television Network, a domestic broadcast television network; CBS Stations, a television station; and international free-to-air networks comprising Network 10, Channel 5, Telefe, and Chilevisión; domestic premium and basic cable networks, such as Paramount+ with Showtime, MTV, Comedy Central, Paramount Network, The Smithsonian Channel, Nickelodeon, BET Media Group, and CBS Sports Network; and international extensions of these brands.

