Poehling Capital Management INC. Sells 246 Shares of KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR)

Poehling Capital Management INC. cut its holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Free Report) by 0.7% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 34,262 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 246 shares during the quarter. Poehling Capital Management INC.’s holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. were worth $3,606,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KKR. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC boosted its holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. by 2.1% in the second quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC now owns 4,658 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $490,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Premier Path Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Premier Path Wealth Partners LLC now owns 4,231 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $445,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. increased its holdings in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 2,395 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $241,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. First Bank & Trust raised its stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 6,536 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $688,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,244 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $552,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. 76.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get KKR & Co. Inc. alerts:

KKR & Co. Inc. Stock Up 2.0 %

Shares of KKR opened at $122.80 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $116.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $106.70. The stock has a market cap of $108.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.53, a P/E/G ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.62. KKR & Co. Inc. has a 12 month low of $53.72 and a 12 month high of $128.79.

KKR & Co. Inc. Announces Dividend

KKR & Co. Inc. ( NYSE:KKR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The asset manager reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.20. KKR & Co. Inc. had a return on equity of 5.05% and a net margin of 17.99%. The business had revenue of $4.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.07 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.58 EPS. Equities analysts predict that KKR & Co. Inc. will post 4.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 27th. Investors of record on Monday, August 12th were issued a dividend of $0.175 per share. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 12th. KKR & Co. Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.70%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 2,554,644 shares of KKR & Co. Inc. stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.85, for a total value of $48,155,039.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 39.34% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have commented on KKR. JMP Securities increased their price target on KKR & Co. Inc. from $115.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $112.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. Argus upgraded shares of KKR & Co. Inc. to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Redburn Atlantic began coverage on KKR & Co. Inc. in a research note on Tuesday, August 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $153.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their target price on KKR & Co. Inc. from $121.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, KKR & Co. Inc. has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $126.86.

Get Our Latest Research Report on KKR & Co. Inc.

KKR & Co. Inc. Company Profile

(Free Report)

KKR & Co Inc is a private equity and real estate investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. It specializes in acquisitions, leveraged buyouts, management buyouts, credit special situations, growth equity, mature, mezzanine, distressed, turnaround, lower middle market and middle market investments.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KKR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for KKR & Co. Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KKR & Co. Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.