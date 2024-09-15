Poehling Capital Management INC. Sells 938 Shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD)

Poehling Capital Management INC. cut its position in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD – Free Report) by 10.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,243 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock after selling 938 shares during the quarter. Poehling Capital Management INC.’s holdings in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV were worth $479,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. DAVENPORT & Co LLC lifted its stake in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 36.8% during the 1st quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 2,062,543 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $125,389,000 after buying an additional 555,362 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new stake in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV during the first quarter valued at about $18,226,000. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 33.7% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 726,470 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $42,244,000 after buying an additional 183,301 shares in the last quarter. Seafarer Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 20.2% in the 1st quarter. Seafarer Capital Partners LLC now owns 952,000 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $57,863,000 after buying an additional 160,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brandes Investment Partners LP boosted its stake in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 52.7% in the fourth quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 301,882 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $19,508,000 after buying an additional 104,209 shares in the last quarter. 5.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BUD has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from $68.50 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. UBS Group raised Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $73.25.

Shares of NYSE BUD opened at $64.90 on Friday. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV has a 1 year low of $51.66 and a 1 year high of $67.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $116.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.09. The company’s 50-day moving average is $61.29 and its 200 day moving average is $61.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.51.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The consumer goods maker reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.06. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV had a return on equity of 14.77% and a net margin of 9.89%. The firm had revenue of $15.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.21 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.72 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV will post 3.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV produces, distributes, exports, markets, and sells beer and beverages. It offers a portfolio of approximately 500 beer brands, which primarily include Budweiser, Corona, and Stella Artois; Beck's, Hoegaarden, Leffe, and Michelob Ultra; and Aguila, Antarctica, Bud Light, Brahma, Cass, Castle, Castle Lite, Cristal, Harbin, Jupiler, Modelo Especial, Quilmes, Victoria, Sedrin, and Skol brands.

