Poehling Capital Management INC. Takes $1.42 Million Position in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Poehling Capital Management INC. acquired a new position in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 2,110 shares of the Internet television network’s stock, valued at approximately $1,424,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. M&G Plc bought a new position in Netflix during the first quarter valued at approximately $9,682,000. BSN CAPITAL PARTNERS Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Netflix by 24.4% in the first quarter. BSN CAPITAL PARTNERS Ltd now owns 250,000 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $155,185,000 after acquiring an additional 49,000 shares during the period. Scarborough Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Netflix during the fourth quarter valued at $9,513,000. Scotia Capital Inc. lifted its holdings in Netflix by 9.1% in the fourth quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 25,351 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $12,343,000 after acquiring an additional 2,110 shares during the period. Finally, Focus Financial Network Inc. ADV purchased a new position in Netflix in the fourth quarter worth about $3,700,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.93% of the company’s stock.

Get Netflix alerts:

Netflix Price Performance

Netflix stock opened at $697.06 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $299.16 billion, a PE ratio of 48.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.26. Netflix, Inc. has a 12-month low of $344.73 and a 12-month high of $711.33. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $660.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $637.59. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Netflix ( NASDAQ:NFLX Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The Internet television network reported $4.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.74 by $0.14. Netflix had a return on equity of 32.93% and a net margin of 19.54%. The business had revenue of $9.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.53 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.29 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Netflix, Inc. will post 19.08 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Loop Capital increased their price objective on shares of Netflix from $700.00 to $750.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 18th. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $725.00 price target on shares of Netflix in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Macquarie restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $685.00 price objective on shares of Netflix in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Bank of America lifted their target price on Netflix from $700.00 to $740.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Netflix from $655.00 to $780.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Netflix has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $685.29.

View Our Latest Stock Report on NFLX

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 43,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $687.07, for a total transaction of $30,059,312.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 95,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $65,299,132.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Netflix news, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 43,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $687.07, for a total transaction of $30,059,312.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 95,040 shares in the company, valued at approximately $65,299,132.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider David A. Hyman sold 20,656 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $605.13, for a total value of $12,499,565.28. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 31,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,128,159.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 196,798 shares of company stock worth $129,552,672 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.76% of the company’s stock.

Netflix Profile

(Free Report)

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and games across various genres and languages. The company also provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, TV set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NFLX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Netflix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Netflix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.