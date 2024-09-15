Point Bridge America First ETF (BATS:MAGA) Shares Up 1.1%

Point Bridge America First ETF (BATS:MAGA – Get Free Report) shares traded up 1.1% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $47.52 and last traded at $47.52. Approximately 339 shares traded hands during trading, The stock had previously closed at $46.99.
Point Bridge America First ETF Price Performance
The firm has a 50-day moving average of $46.35 and a 200 day moving average of $45.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.94 and a beta of 0.83.
Point Bridge America First ETF Company Profile
The Point Bridge America First ETF (MAGA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Point Bridge America First index. The fund tracks an index of US large-cap companies whose employees and political action committees are highly supportive of Republican candidates. MAGA was launched on Sep 6, 2017 and is managed by Point Bridge Capital.
