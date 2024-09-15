Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR) Research Coverage Started at Bank of America

Bank of America started coverage on shares of Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage issued an underperform rating and a $47.00 price target on the utilities provider’s stock.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on POR. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Portland General Electric from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday, September 6th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Portland General Electric from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Portland General Electric from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Finally, KeyCorp raised shares of Portland General Electric from a sector weight rating to an overweight rating in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Portland General Electric presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $45.43.

Portland General Electric Trading Up 2.2 %

Shares of Portland General Electric stock opened at $48.59 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.62 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.00. The company has a fifty day moving average of $46.89 and a 200 day moving average of $44.07. Portland General Electric has a fifty-two week low of $38.01 and a fifty-two week high of $49.26.

Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 26th. The utilities provider reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.07. Portland General Electric had a net margin of 9.24% and a return on equity of 9.15%. The company had revenue of $758.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $716.43 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.44 EPS. Portland General Electric’s quarterly revenue was up 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Portland General Electric will post 3.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Portland General Electric Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 24th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.12%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 24th. Portland General Electric’s payout ratio is currently 76.63%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, VP John Teeruk Kochavatr sold 1,100 shares of Portland General Electric stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.25, for a total transaction of $50,875.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 22,606 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,045,527.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, COO Benjamin Felton sold 1,886 shares of Portland General Electric stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.00, for a total transaction of $90,528.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 30,142 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,446,816. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP John Teeruk Kochavatr sold 1,100 shares of Portland General Electric stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.25, for a total transaction of $50,875.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 22,606 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,045,527.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 5,486 shares of company stock valued at $262,153 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Portland General Electric

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Johnson Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Portland General Electric in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its stake in Portland General Electric by 767.2% in the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 581 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 514 shares in the last quarter. LRI Investments LLC bought a new position in Portland General Electric in the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in Portland General Electric in the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Mather Group LLC. bought a new position in Portland General Electric in the first quarter worth approximately $34,000.

Portland General Electric Company Profile

Portland General Electric Company, an integrated electric utility company, engages in the generation, wholesale purchase, transmission, distribution, and retail sale of electricity in the state of Oregon. It operates six thermal plants, three wind farms, and seven hydroelectric facilities. As of December 31, 2023, the company owned an electric transmission system consisting of 1,254 circuit miles, including 287 circuit miles of 500 kilovolt line, 413 circuit miles of 230 kilovolt line, and 554 miles of 115 kilovolt line; and served 934 thousand retail customers in 51 cities.

