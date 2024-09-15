Prairie Provident Resources (TSE:PPR) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $0.03

Shares of Prairie Provident Resources Inc. (TSE:PPR – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as C$0.03 and last traded at C$0.04, with a volume of 4258 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$0.04.

Prairie Provident Resources Trading Down 14.3 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 892.89, a current ratio of 0.15 and a quick ratio of 0.28. The stock has a market cap of C$21.48 million, a P/E ratio of -0.50 and a beta of 2.52. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$0.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$0.06.

Prairie Provident Resources (TSE:PPR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported C($0.01) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$9.49 million for the quarter. Equities research analysts anticipate that Prairie Provident Resources Inc. will post 0.0801527 EPS for the current year.

About Prairie Provident Resources

Prairie Provident Resources Inc engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties in Alberta. The company explores for light and medium oil, heavy crude oil, conventional natural gas, and natural gas liquids. It principally focuses on the Princess and Michichi areas targeting the Glauconite, Detrital, Ellerslie, Lower Cretaceous Mannville, and Mississippian Banff formations in southeastern Alberta; and the Evi areas targeting the Devonian Slave Point, Gilwood, and Granite Wash formations situated in the Peace River Arch area of northern Alberta.

