PrairieSky Royalty Ltd. (TSE:PSK) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

PrairieSky Royalty Ltd. (TSE:PSK – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the nine ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$28.94.
PSK has been the topic of a number of research reports. Scotiabank upped their target price on shares of PrairieSky Royalty from C$29.00 to C$31.00 in a research report on Friday, July 12th. ATB Capital raised their price objective on shares of PrairieSky Royalty from C$28.50 to C$30.00 in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of PrairieSky Royalty from C$27.00 to C$31.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th.
Read Our Latest Analysis on PSK
PrairieSky Royalty Price Performance
PrairieSky Royalty (TSE:PSK – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 15th. The company reported C$0.25 earnings per share for the quarter. PrairieSky Royalty had a return on equity of 8.37% and a net margin of 46.81%. The company had revenue of C$135.60 million during the quarter.
PrairieSky Royalty Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 27th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of ∞. PrairieSky Royalty’s dividend payout ratio is presently 104.17%.
About PrairieSky Royalty
PrairieSky Royalty Ltd., a pure-play royalty company, holds crude oil and natural gas royalty interests in Canada. It holds an interest in approximately 9.7 million acres with petroleum and/or natural gas rights, 8.5 million acres of gross overriding royalty interests, and other acreage. The company was incorporated in 2013 and is based in Calgary, Canada.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than PrairieSky Royalty
- What Investors Need to Know About Upcoming IPOs
- Can Celsius Stock Rebound? Analysts See 74% Upside Potential
- Investing in Construction Stocks
- Kroger Stock is a Win-Win for Buy-and-Hold Investors
- How to Calculate Return on Investment (ROI)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 9/9 – 9/13
Receive News & Ratings for PrairieSky Royalty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PrairieSky Royalty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.