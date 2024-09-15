PrairieSky Royalty Ltd. (TSE:PSK) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

PrairieSky Royalty Ltd. (TSE:PSKGet Free Report) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the nine ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$28.94.

PSK has been the topic of a number of research reports. Scotiabank upped their target price on shares of PrairieSky Royalty from C$29.00 to C$31.00 in a research report on Friday, July 12th. ATB Capital raised their price objective on shares of PrairieSky Royalty from C$28.50 to C$30.00 in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of PrairieSky Royalty from C$27.00 to C$31.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th.

PrairieSky Royalty Price Performance

The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$27.16 and a 200 day moving average of C$26.57. PrairieSky Royalty has a fifty-two week low of C$21.22 and a fifty-two week high of C$28.59. The company has a current ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.40. The firm has a market capitalization of C$6.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.60, a P/E/G ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.79.

PrairieSky Royalty (TSE:PSKGet Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 15th. The company reported C$0.25 earnings per share for the quarter. PrairieSky Royalty had a return on equity of 8.37% and a net margin of 46.81%. The company had revenue of C$135.60 million during the quarter.

PrairieSky Royalty Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 27th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of ∞. PrairieSky Royalty’s dividend payout ratio is presently 104.17%.

About PrairieSky Royalty

PrairieSky Royalty Ltd., a pure-play royalty company, holds crude oil and natural gas royalty interests in Canada. It holds an interest in approximately 9.7 million acres with petroleum and/or natural gas rights, 8.5 million acres of gross overriding royalty interests, and other acreage. The company was incorporated in 2013 and is based in Calgary, Canada.

