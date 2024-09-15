Premium Brands (TSE:PBH) Stock Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $89.57

Shares of Premium Brands Holdings Co. (TSE:PBH – Get Free Report) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$89.57 and traded as high as C$91.60. Premium Brands shares last traded at C$91.25, with a volume of 60,746 shares changing hands.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Premium Brands from C$115.00 to C$111.00 in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Premium Brands from C$101.00 to C$100.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 12th. National Bankshares lowered their price objective on shares of Premium Brands from C$111.00 to C$101.00 in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Finally, TD Securities upped their target price on Premium Brands from C$125.00 to C$129.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$112.30.

Premium Brands Trading Up 1.3 %

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$89.58 and its 200 day moving average price is C$89.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 161.28, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The stock has a market capitalization of C$4.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.93, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.98.

Premium Brands (TSE:PBH – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported C$1.28 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.32 by C($0.04). Premium Brands had a net margin of 1.78% and a return on equity of 6.43%. The firm had revenue of C$1.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$1.70 billion. Research analysts forecast that Premium Brands Holdings Co. will post 6.0458652 earnings per share for the current year.

Premium Brands Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.85 per share. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.73%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 30th. Premium Brands’s payout ratio is 133.86%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Premium Brands news, Senior Officer William Dion Kalutycz sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$86.30, for a total value of C$604,100.00. 2.01% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Premium Brands

Premium Brands Holdings Corporation, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes food products primarily in Canada and the United States. It operates in two segments, Specialty Foods and Premium Food Distribution. The company provides processed meat, deli products, meat snacks, beef jerky and halal, sandwiches, pastries, specialty and gourmet products, entrees, panini, wraps, subs, hamburgers, burgers, salads and kettle products, muffins, breads, pastas, pizza, and baking and sushi products.

Featured Stories

