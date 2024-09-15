Presidio Property Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:SQFTP) Short Interest Update

Presidio Property Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:SQFTP – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,000 shares, a growth of 100.0% from the August 15th total of 500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Presidio Property Trust Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of SQFTP stock traded up $0.03 on Friday, reaching $15.38. The company had a trading volume of 832 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,004. The business’s 50-day moving average is $15.50 and its 200 day moving average is $16.53. Presidio Property Trust has a one year low of $12.60 and a one year high of $18.84.

Get Presidio Property Trust alerts:

Presidio Property Trust Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 1st were given a $0.1953 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 31st. This represents a yield of 14.95%.

Presidio Property Trust Company Profile

Presidio is an internally managed, diversified REIT with holdings in model home properties which are triple-net leased to homebuilders, office, industrial, and retail properties. Presidio's model homes are leased to homebuilders located in Arizona, Illinois, Texas, Wisconsin, and Florida. Our office, industrial and retail properties are located primarily in Colorado, with properties also located in Maryland, North Dakota, Texas, and Southern California.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Presidio Property Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Presidio Property Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.